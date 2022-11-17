Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRMK. Raymond James cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of BRMK opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $615.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,414,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 163,520 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.1% during the first quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 350,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 131,689 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

