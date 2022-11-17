Brokerages Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price at $142.12

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.12.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Airbnb Stock Down 2.4 %
ABNB stock opened at $104.43 on Thursday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
