Brokerages Set Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Target Price at $142.12

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.12.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.4 %

ABNB stock opened at $104.43 on Thursday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 238,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 832,392 shares of company stock worth $94,246,752. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

