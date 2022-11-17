Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $173.80

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $144.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.69. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in T-Mobile US by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 92,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 29,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.