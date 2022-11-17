Brokers Issue Forecasts for Silvergate Capital Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silvergate Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

SI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.45.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SI opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $26.18 and a 1 year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

