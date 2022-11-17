Brokers Set Expectations for Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.86). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calithera Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($5.24) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $1.11.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

CALA has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 120,217 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.