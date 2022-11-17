Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,993,000 after buying an additional 104,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,768,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $111.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.52. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

