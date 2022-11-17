Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 717.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 9.8% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 50.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

HI stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

