Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Cowen

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bruker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Bruker has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $87.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

