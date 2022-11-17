BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after buying an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after buying an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $829,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.26. 27,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,694,694. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $103.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

