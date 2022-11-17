BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $3.01 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after buying an additional 836,807 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,845,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,103,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOS. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.31.

Mosaic stock opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

