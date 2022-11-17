BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,508 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $279.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $102.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

