BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,342 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in FedEx by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in FedEx by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $168.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.84.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

