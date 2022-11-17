BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,421 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned 0.12% of Maximus worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 20.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $347,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 210,666 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 35.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 524,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138,152 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $86,342.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $124,189.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,337.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

