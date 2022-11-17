BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,853 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC by 1.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after buying an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after buying an additional 266,274 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its holdings in PTC by 27.5% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,796,000 after buying an additional 327,700 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in PTC by 3.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,207,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in PTC by 12.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,268,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,861,000 after buying an additional 140,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $73,823.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,605,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,816,498.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,909,744 over the last ninety days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $129.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.55 and a 1-year high of $133.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.43.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

