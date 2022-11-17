BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 3,012 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Citigroup increased their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.93.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.20. 11,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,824,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

