BTIG Research Increases Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $42.00

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MODN. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.10.

Insider Activity at Model N

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $379,937.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,284,683.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $469,047.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,937.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,207 shares in the company, valued at $27,284,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,161. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Model N by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

Stock Target Advisor logo

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.