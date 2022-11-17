BTIG Research Increases Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $42.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at BTIG Research to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MODN. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Model N in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of MODN opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Model N has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $40.10.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $379,937.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,284,683.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 11,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $469,047.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,707.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $379,937.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,207 shares in the company, valued at $27,284,683.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,161. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Model N by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Model N by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

