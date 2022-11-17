Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Insider Sells $105,666.30 in Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bunge Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $99.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.43%.

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Bunge by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Bunge by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 366.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,878,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

