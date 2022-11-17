Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,733.44

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,733.44 ($20.37) and traded as high as GBX 2,056 ($24.16). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 2,033 ($23.89), with a volume of 975,029 shares.

BRBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($23.50) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($24.09) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.09) to GBX 1,730 ($20.33) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,886 ($22.16).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,840.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,735.33. The company has a market capitalization of £7.90 billion and a PE ratio of 2,080.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.20%.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

