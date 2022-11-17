C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW):

11/15/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/4/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $97.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $114.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $98.00.

10/7/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $123.00.

10/3/2022 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,239. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

