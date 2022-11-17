Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.09% from the company’s previous close.

OLPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at $1,100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

