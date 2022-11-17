Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$4.50

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Plaza Retail REIT Stock Up 1.2 %
TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$4.35 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.24.
Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
