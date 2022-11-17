Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$4.50

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Up 1.2 %

TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$4.35 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$442.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.24.

Plaza Retail REIT Announces Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

(Get Rating)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.