Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Up 10.1% in October

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 18.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Canada Goose by 108.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 114,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 59,344 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 223.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 123,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Williams Trading raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 112,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,111. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.55. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $212.51 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 29.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

