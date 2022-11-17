Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

CADL opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Candel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 13.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $64,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 17,708 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

