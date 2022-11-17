Capasso Planning Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 135.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Massachusetts Foundation Inc. now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 372,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,390,000 after acquiring an additional 28,229 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,691,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $395.41. 172,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,688. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $380.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

