Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys 23,904 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 183.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,417,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.18. 403,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,006,498. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

