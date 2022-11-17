Capasso Planning Partners LLC Buys 3,035 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 5.7% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.66. 2,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $75.20. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $89.51.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

