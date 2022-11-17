Capasso Planning Partners LLC Grows Position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,899,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 61,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,733 shares. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.89.

