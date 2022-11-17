Capasso Planning Partners LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,453 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 29,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 89,944 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 4,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.00 on Thursday, hitting $122.73. 353,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,480,619. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day moving average is $131.12. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.