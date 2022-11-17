Capasso Planning Partners LLC Purchases 4,101 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,227,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,415 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Finally, Yale University grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.23. 631,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,565,590. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $52.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

