Capasso Planning Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 612,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.58. 9,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,392. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $237.65.

