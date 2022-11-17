Capasso Planning Partners LLC Takes $574,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,240,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,766,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,022,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.94. The stock had a trading volume of 383,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,290. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

