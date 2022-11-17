Capasso Planning Partners LLC Takes Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 144,782 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 716,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,791 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 231,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 189,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SWAN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.23. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,835. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $26.72. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $36.43.

