Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,302 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.05 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.88.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

