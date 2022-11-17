Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,146,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after buying an additional 564,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FV stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.11.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.