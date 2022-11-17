Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $523,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $127.84 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

