Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $630,000 Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

NYSE RACE opened at $213.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

