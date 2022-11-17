Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCA remained flat at $10.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Get Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCA. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,758,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,289,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,455,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,058,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000.

About Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.