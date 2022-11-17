Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 535,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after purchasing an additional 105,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,922. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $57.97.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 14.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CARR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

