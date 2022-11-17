Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Sells $59,009.28 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $59,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CARS opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $955.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.44 and a beta of 1.94. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.16 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
