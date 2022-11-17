Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Sells $59,009.28 in Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Hale sold 4,064 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $59,009.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cars.com Price Performance

Shares of CARS opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $955.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,436.44 and a beta of 1.94. Cars.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.16 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cars.com by 57.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 597.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

