Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Short Interest Update

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,560,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 34,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Carvana Stock Performance

NYSE:CVNA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,846,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251,674. Carvana has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.06.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $861,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,315.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 118,000 shares of company stock worth $1,052,300. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Carvana by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carvana by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Carvana from $50.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

