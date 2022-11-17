Casper (CSPR) Price Tops $0.0273 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $286.60 million and $11.73 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,294,628,341 coins and its circulating supply is 10,511,331,079 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

