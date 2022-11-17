Cassia Capital Partners LLC Purchases 17,794 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 17.4% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $17,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,075,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,175,000 after buying an additional 1,109,857 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 979.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 768,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,579,000 after acquiring an additional 697,453 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,537,000 after purchasing an additional 250,301 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,037,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 369,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

