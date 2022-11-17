Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.
Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance
Shares of CBOE opened at $122.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.
Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
