Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $122.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.89. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total transaction of $855,254.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,251.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.