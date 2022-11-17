CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.02

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 1200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

