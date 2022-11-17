Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $12.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.19. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

