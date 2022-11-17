Centogene (CNTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of CNTG opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -0.95. Centogene has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $9.80.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

