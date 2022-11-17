Chain Price Reaches $0.0488 on Top Exchanges (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Chain has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $23.01 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0488 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Chain has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chain

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chain is chain.com. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

