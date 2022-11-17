Charge Enterprises, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charge Enterprises in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Charge Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Charge Enterprises Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRGE opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. Charge Enterprises has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $8.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.25.

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 142.29%. The business had revenue of $181.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGE. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the third quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charge Enterprises by 85.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

