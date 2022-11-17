Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.97 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.