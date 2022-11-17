Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.97 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 117,072 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

