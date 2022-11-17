Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Short Interest Update

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CLDT. Barclays increased their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,156,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,480,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,160,000 after purchasing an additional 186,288 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,376,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,024,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 61,274 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.68. 208,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,081. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

(Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.